Mpumalanga police condemn vandalism of Transnet fuel pipeline

Officials said that suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline on Thursday, causing a major fuel leak.

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
19 June 2023 10:08

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga have condemned the damage of Transnet's essential infrastructure after the parastatal lost R800,000 due to a fuel leak.

Authorities said that this endangered the lives of residents in the area.

Officials have urged residents to avoid tampering with the infrastructure for their own safety.

Spokesperson Donald Mduli: "Besides the loss incurred by Transnet, people's lives were placed under serious danger. Criminals should bear in mind that we are talking about fuel here, should it have happened that accidentally the land caught fire, we were going to lose a number of innocent lives, maybe including the suspects' relatives."

