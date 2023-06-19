Mpumalanga police condemn vandalism of Transnet fuel pipeline

Officials said that suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline on Thursday, causing a major fuel leak.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga have condemned the damage of Transnet's essential infrastructure after the parastatal lost R800,000 due to a fuel leak.

Authorities said that this endangered the lives of residents in the area.

Officials have urged residents to avoid tampering with the infrastructure for their own safety.

#sapsMP #SAPS Vosman are hard at work doing all their best to locate the suspects involved in the damage of Transnet essential infrastructure which resulted in a substantial amount of fuel lost and the underground pipeline damaged. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/fdoALovPDN pic.twitter.com/BMkNSq2VPe ' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 16, 2023

Spokesperson Donald Mduli: "Besides the loss incurred by Transnet, people's lives were placed under serious danger. Criminals should bear in mind that we are talking about fuel here, should it have happened that accidentally the land caught fire, we were going to lose a number of innocent lives, maybe including the suspects' relatives."