Mbeki says African bid to broker peace between Ukraine & Russia must continue

Former President Thabo Mbeki said that it was important for the negotiations to start with African leaders, hearing both sides from presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki and his former deputy, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said that negotiations towards peace in the Russia–Ukraine conflict must continue.

Both leaders were present at Mbeki’s 81st birthday celebrations in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

They have weighed in on Africa’s delegation, who visited both Ukraine and Russia last week.

READ MORE:

- Ramaphosa hopeful Russia & Ukraine consider African input in bid to find peace

- 'Putin doesn't want peace': Ukraine ambassador to SA on African peace mission

- Ramaphosa: African talks first steps to peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

- DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip

Mbeki said that it was important for the negotiations to start with African leaders, hearing both sides from presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

“I think that's an important position to take because we must try and understand what each side is saying, what is the nature of the problem, what is the nature of the solutions. I think it’s on that basis that it becomes possible for us as Africans to have our own proposals, having listened to both sides.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who is involved in efforts to end civil war in Sudan, said that some of the issues encountered by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his peers were expected.

A delegation of security and media from South Africa was detained for close to 30 hours in Poland with the country arguing that this was due to permit issues.

The South Africans also failed to join their president in Russia as the charter plane was barred from entering over Hungarian airspace.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said that negotiations toward peace were never quick and easy.

“All negotiations are difficult; I am not surprised that the president might have had some challenges, but he has just got to keep doing it because you don’t go the first time, and everything is sorted out. You have to be steadfast.”

WATCH: African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war