GOTG providing aid to flood-hit residents of Rawsonville, Citrusdal

The Gift of the Givers organisation left Cape Town on Monday morning armed with relief aid for around 1,260 Rawsonville residents affected by the heavy downpours.

Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, is providing flood relief to more than 1,000 Rawsonville residents in Worcester in the Western Cape on 19 Juue 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
19 June 2023 14:46

CAPE TOWN - Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, is providing flood relief to more than 1,000 Rawsonville residents in Worcester.

Affected residents have since been housed at the local church.

More than 340 housing structures of the Spookie Town informal settlement have been severely damaged after a river running along the community burst its banks.

Meanwhile, the organisation is also providing relief aid in the town of Citrusdal, which has been cut off due to the flooding.

