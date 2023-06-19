GDE says over a quarter million grades 1 and 8 applications processed so far

Applications opened last week Thursday, with the process expected to run until mid-July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said more than a quarter of a million grade 1 and 8 applications have been processed in less than a week.

Several application centres are up and running in some communities in parts of the province.

The department set up the centres as contingency plans to address poor connectivity and disruptions due to load shedding.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the admission process remains smooth.

"As of noon on Monday, 19 june 2023, the GDE online admissions system recorded a total of 131 294 applications made for grade 1 and 169 613 applications made for grade 8. This brings the grand total of applications made to 300 907.”

Some parents have taken to social media to flag some technical issues - including password errors and Department of Home Affairs verification.

Mabona explained what they need to do.

"Those who want to access the system after completing their application and might have forgotten their passwords must click on the ‘forgot password’ option on the GDE online admissions login page and follow the prompts and one-time pin sent to their cell phone number to regain access to their profile. Therefore, we must reemphasise that it is paramount for applicants to enter a reliable, active, and correct cell phone number when registering."