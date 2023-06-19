France signs agreement to help SIU with cybercrime capabilities

French experts will help South Africa set up an anti-corruption academy in Pretoria where training will take place.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said South Africa’s latest agreement with the French stems from identifying inadequacies in its investigations teams when probing cybercrime.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola signed a cooperation agreement with the French Foreign Affairs minister on Monday to beef up the SIU’s cyber forensic investigation capacity.

The three-year agreement between the countries will see the French provide a technical expert to the SIU who will train investigators on cybercrime.

The country, which runs its own expert cybercrime center, will also give South Africa all its data for free to strengthen the capacity of the SIU.

“The signing of this agreement comes as South Africa remains greylisted by the financial action task force for not fully complying with international standards around the prevention of money laundering and other financial crimes,” SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago.