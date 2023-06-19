Financial Authority: No investigation into alleged fraud against Joburg Mayor

The allegations were first made public by the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader in Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, who claimed that people approached her with evidence that Gwamanda ripped them off.

JOHANNESBURG - The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) said it has not launched an investigation into allegations of fraud levelled against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

He has been accused of running a Ponzi scheme through his Ithemba Lama Afrika business, defrauding Soweto residents of money.

Recent reports have suggested that the Authority has confirmed that Gwamanda ran an illegal business, posing as an illicit financial service provider.

However, the FSCA has told Eyewitness News that such an investigation was never on its radar.

READ MORE:

- I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

- 'I should be judged based on what I’ve done or not done as mayor' – Gwamanda

- Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

- Joburg mayor Gwamanda says his legal team handling claims he ran a Ponzi scheme

Gwamanda is adamant that the fraud allegations levelled against him are false.

At the same time, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority has told Eyewitness News that it has not received complaints pointing in Gwamanda's direction.

But despite this, ActionSA in Joburg says it will proceed to table a motion of no confidence against the mayor, saying he failed to come clean about the allegations.

READ: ActionSA files motion of no confidence against Gwamanda

The party has also accused Joburg Speaker of Council Colleen Makhubele of refusing to ensure the motion goes to council this month.