FF Plus demands answers on firearms and ammunition on board peace mission flight

Groenewald said Cele must show proof to Parliament's police committee that a permit was granted for the weapons - including what is believed to be military-style weapons.

Polish authorities have threatened to confiscate weapons and equipment on board an SAA charter flight carrying security forces meant to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visits to Ukraine and Russia on the African peace mission. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Polish authorities have threatened to confiscate weapons and equipment on board an SAA charter flight carrying security forces meant to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visits to Ukraine and Russia on the African peace mission. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
19 June 2023 22:22

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to reveal what kind of arms and ammunition were onboard the SAA flight carrying the presidential protection unit to the Africa peace mission between Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa spent the past weekend in Europe as part of a team trying to broker peace between Kremlin and Kyiv.

But the visit was overshadowed by more geopolitical tensions when the plane with weapons and over a hundred of Ramaphosa's protectors was grounded in Poland over a perceived security risk.

The South African president was not on board the plane.

Groenewald said Cele must show proof to Parliament's police committee that a permit was granted for the weapons - including what is believed to be military-style weapons.

"We also want answers from the Minister for the reasons and what firearms and ammunition were on this visit because it is quite clear it was not necessary for the protection of the President. We want answers to these questions, and it is in the interest of South Africans to know what the truth is. This is not only an embarrassment for the President, but it is also an embarrassment for the whole country.”

