Eskom suspends power cuts until Monday afternoon when stage 3 kicks in

The utility said that due to improved generation, load shedding would be suspended from midnight to 4pm, whereafter stage three would be implemented until midnight until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom suspended load shedding until later on Monday afternoon when stage three will then kick in.

The utility said that it was suspending the rolling power cuts as a result of improved generation capacity, following the return of some units to service.

READ MORE:

Eskom said the current pattern would continue until further notice.

“Load shedding will continue to be suspended from midnight until 16:00 tomorrow. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until midnight,” interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.