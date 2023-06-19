Eskom suspends power cuts until Monday afternoon when stage 3 kicks in
The utility said that due to improved generation, load shedding would be suspended from midnight to 4pm, whereafter stage three would be implemented until midnight until further notice.
The utility said that it was suspending the rolling power cuts as a result of improved generation capacity, following the return of some units to service.
Eskom said the current pattern would continue until further notice.
“Load shedding will continue to be suspended from midnight until 16:00 tomorrow. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until midnight,” interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.