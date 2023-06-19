EFF wants SA ambassador to Poland recalled & Polish embassy downgraded

The EFF called on government to not respond lightly to Polish authorities’ decision to detain a delegation of South African media and security for more than 25 hours over the weekend. The delegation was meant to be part of the African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is asking government to consider recalling South Africa's ambassador to Poland and to downgrade the Polish embassy in the country.

This as it calls on government to not respond lightly to Polish authorities’ decision to detain a delegation of South African media and security for more than 25 hours over the weekend.

The flight, which was also barred from traveling to Russia to follow the second leg of President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African heads of state’s peace talks with President Vladimir Putin, landed back home on Sunday night.

ALSO READ:

• Ramaphosa dubs Ukraine-Russia trip a success despite no deal to end war

• Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail

• Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain

• Weapons permits for Ramaphosa's security detail were secured in time - Magwenya

• A day after landing in Warsaw, Ramaphosa's security detail allowed to disembark

• African peace mission: SA officials in diplomatic standoff in Warsaw

The red berets said that Poland outwardly restricted media freedom and human rights of all who were on the chartered plane.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for answers around the SAA chartered flight that was detained by Polish authorities and the African National Congress (ANC) is cautiously trying to make sense of the incident, the red berets are clear, accusing Poland of employing Cold War tactics to bully African states over their foreign policy objectives.

It said that President Ramaphosa travelling to Kyiv in a compromised state in a war zone without his security was not only unacceptable but also called it a deliberate form of humiliation.

But the president doesn’t escape the EFF's wrath.

The party slammed Ramaphosa for being incapable of taking a firm stand in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict.

It also said that he was the reason why South Africa’s sovereignty was undermined.

The president is likely to face more questions about both the peace-keeping talks and the events that unfolded at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in the coming days.

WATCH: African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war