Disaster Management officials monitoring flood-hit areas as more rain lashes WC

CAPE TOWN - It's another wet and windy Monday in the Western Cape.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of the province, leaving little time for affected residents to recover from last week's damaging downpours.

At least two deaths have been reported since the floods.

The death toll for Western Cape floods rise to 2 people. Provincial disaster management confirms that a 64 year-old man was found dead after refusing to be relocated with others in Vredendal. Authorities call on residents to listen to the rescue team directives. @m_zagagana pic.twitter.com/oTu5ObH3RC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2023

Western Cape Disaster Management officials are keeping a close eye on areas in the Overberg and Cape Winelands on Monday as heavy showers persist.

Teams have been dealing with mudslides, flooding, rockfalls, uprooted trees and rivers bursting their banks over the past few days.

The communities of Citrusdal and Vredendal have been totally cut off by severe flooding, leaving scores of residents in urgent need of necessities like food, shelter and clothing.

Provincial Disaster Management head, Colin Deiner: "We are expecting a lot more rain today and it's going to be ongoing rain for a large part of the day which sort of makes it more difficult - if you get a hard shower and it comes and goes, it normally moves quite fast."

Deiner said that a number of precautionary evacuations were carried out along the West Coast over the weekend and officials will continue to monitor areas at risk.