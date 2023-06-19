DBE to use intl literacy study to design new capacity-building programme

The information gathered from the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) will be used to improve the system.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was using the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) to design a new capacity-building programme.

The results of the study were released last month and painted a grim picture of literacy levels in South Africa, revealing that 81% of grade 4 children in the country struggled to read for meaning.

But speaking at a media briefing hosted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria, the department's Kulula Manona said that they were using the report to try and improve the system.

“This information is going to be used to inform a programme design that is going to allow for this data to be utilised. And there’s a system work through a what we call institutional infrastructure that has different levels - there’s national, there’s province, there’s district, there’s circuit and right up to the schooling level.”

She said they’re going to be working with a technical advisory group appointed by the department to assist with mining data from the study.

“We are going to design a capacity building programme that is going to be taken through all of these levels to allow everyone at this level, starting from national right up to the schools as I’ve said, to be able to utilise this data to inform practice and also to inform strategy.”