CoJ initiative helping to eradicate rat infestation in Alexandra

The Johannesburg North township has long suffered with a rat infestation, with several interventions failing to deal with the issue.

JOHANNESBURG - An initiative by the City of Johannesburg has led to the capture and disposal of over 5,000 rats in Alexandra.

However, the Integrated Rodent Control project seems to be delivering the desired result for the city and the area.

In 2014, the City of Johannesburg released a parliament of owls in Alexandra to deal with the rat infestation.

However, the idea fell flat, as residents ended up killing the owls due to superstitions.

Earlier in 2023, the City of Johannesburg greenlighted the initiative involving 36 young pest controllers who used strategically placed cages to bail and trap rats.

The team leader for the Alexandra Integrated Rodent Control project, Ephraim Mashishi, said that on average they catch approximately 30 rats daily.

“The whole thing is more about education and awareness to tell people they must be aware of the behaviour of the rats because they multiply so rapidly, and too much of them might actually get the community sick.”

Mashishi said the rats were fumigated and their carcasses handed over to Pikitup Waste Management for disposal.