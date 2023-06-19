Cape Town police nab several people for various crimes over long weekend

The suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha, Bluedowns, and Athlone magistrates courts, said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police made several arrests for various crimes committed over the long weekend.

The Police Flying Squad unit nabbed a 23-year-old suspect after he was found with eight stolen cell phones and a fake firearm in Bellville.

Another suspect was caught in Goba Street at Khayelitsha in possession of fourteen units of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said that the third suspect was arrested on a charge of the possession of unlicenced ammunition.

"Upon entering the dwelling, they found an unknown female who voiced her unhappiness with the presence of police officers,” said Swaartbooi.

“The members continued to search the house and confiscated a consignment of different calibre ammunition. They arrested and detained the 32-year-old female on a charge of the possession of unlicenced ammunition."

Swaartbooi said the three suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha and Bluedowns magistrates courts on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cape Town police arrested two suspects in Nyanga for the possession of a stolen vehicle.

The police unit deployed in the township received information that a white Toyota Etios hijacked in Mowbray was spotted in the area.

Swaartbooi said the officers were patrolling in Gqoloma Street when they spotted a vehicle fitting the description.

"The driver of the motor vehicle changed direction with police members in pursuit. The police members forced the driver to stop, and suspects fled in different directions.

“The police members gave chase and apprehended two suspects. They arrested and detained the suspects on a charge of possession of a hijacked vehicle."

He said the offenders would soon appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court.