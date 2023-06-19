Bongani Bongo's fraud & corruption trial set to start on Monday

Bongo, alongside 17 others, is accused of almost 70 counts of graft including fraud, corruption and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former state security minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial is set to kick off on Monday at the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Bongo, alongside 17 others, is accused of almost 70 counts of graft including fraud, corruption and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

This in connection with a R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

READ:

- Bongani Bongo, 17 co-accused expected in court for R74m corruption case

- R74 million corruption trial against Bongani Bongo, 17 others postponed to 2023

- Fraud and corruption accused MP Bongani Bongo set to appear in court

Bongo and his co-accused allegedly worked together to inflate the prices of two farms purchased on behalf of the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department and the former farm owners allegedly only received a portion of the funds the state coughed up, with the accused pocketing the remainder.

Bongo was working as a legal advisor at the department at the time.

He was arrested and charged over the case in 2020 and is currently out on bail of R10,000.

Bongo was previously also facing corruption charges in the Western Cape High Court, relating to a bribe he allegedly offered the evidence leader at Parliament’s Eskom Inquiry in 2017.

In 2021, he was acquitted on the back of a discharge application, with the court finding the State hadn’t made out its case.