Bongani Bongo pleads not guilty of corruption ahead of R74m land deal trial

Bongo and 16 others appeared for the start of a graft trial centering around an R74 million land deal.

MBOMBELA - Former State Security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges before the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The 2011 deal allegedly saw the group increase the prices of two farms purchased by the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department.

They're accused of pocketing a significant portion of the money the state forked out for the properties.

Bongo, a qualified lawyer, was the department's legal advisor at the time and allegedly scored R1 million.