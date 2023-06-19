Body of Steenberg man accused of theft recovered from Keysers River

The 30-year-old Steenberg resident went missing on Wednesday amidst heavy downpours that saw the river burst its banks on at least two occasions.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News can now confirm that the body of a man accused of theft has been found several days after he disappeared in the Keysers River in Cape Town's southern suburbs.

Police said that residents accused the deceased and another man of stealing items at a local business premises.

Community members then apparently chased the men, who jumped into the river to escape them.

However, only one of the men made it across as the police's Joseph Swartbooi explains.

"The second suspect swam under the bridge and didn't resurface again. We can confirm that the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered on Sunday the 18th of June with the assistance of the community members who supported the rescue operation. Kirstenhof police registered an inquest for further investigation."