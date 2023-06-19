BLSA's Mavuso criticises passing of NHI Bill, says it is unworkable

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has described the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by Parliament last week as yet another act in a pantomime that government seems intent on performing.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has described the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by Parliament last week as yet another act in a pantomime that government seems intent on performing.

Mavuso said that the bill was unworkable, there was no implementation plan because implementation was impossible and there was no funding plan.

The National Health Insurance Bill has been broadly rejected by a number of opposition parties but government is adamant that this is the way to go in providing universal health care to all.

READ MORE:

• Parliament passes 'revolutionary' NHI Bill, paving way for universal healthcare

• Phaahla: Corruption, maladministration won't stand in way of NHI implementation

BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso said that the lack of an outcry over the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill last week indicated that many people had simply given up caring about it.

She said that the problem was that the NHI Bill had negative consequences, with the private healthcare system shut down and replaced with a government scheme.

Instead, Mavuso said that the key to healthcare was a partnership between the public and private sectors, in which both sides brought their strengths to the table.

She said that this would be the kind of partnership that allowed the country to confront the COVID-19 crisis and was now bearing fruit in dealing with the electricity crisis.

Government has said that private hospitals are running at a low capacity and the bill will make sure these facilities are accessible.

But Mavuso said that NHI was not the way to go in achieving this.