Working abroad safe when done properly: Travel specialist

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela issued a warning on social media about international job scams urging job-seekers to authenticate opportunities with the department before accepting them .

JOHANNESBURG - A youth travel specialist has weighed in on recent cases of international job scams involving young South Africans, saying working abroad can be safe if done properly.

This following two separate cases where young South Africans were lured to South-East Asia with the promise of work, only to find this wasn’t the case upon arrival.

Robyn Surgeson, from Travel agency Overseas Visitors’ Club, which facilitates youth employment programs abroad, said scams do happen and that unprompted e-mail offers, for example, should raise red flags.

But she said you can ensure your safety by going through a trusted agency that provides the necessary support.

"And that’s why using someone like OVC is going to ensure the safety of it. You know exactly what you’re getting into. The safety aspect is going with a trusted reliable agency," said Surgeson.

She encouraged those considering it, to take the plunge.

She added "Obviously there are a lot of benefits - whether it be financial, travel, making new friends, cultural exposure. I think just globally now, networking is important and I think it does open youngsters’ eyes".

Surgeson says it can be an incredible experience when done properly.