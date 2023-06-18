WC residents urged to stay away from rivers and dams for their safety

The warning follows devastating floods that left hundreds of residents displaced and two communities cut off from the rest of the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation in the Western Cape has urged residents not to engage in recreational activities near water systems as more rainfall has been forecast for the province.

The department said many dams and rivers are overflowing, which could be dangerous for residents.

It said the recent rain has significantly improved dam levels in the province. However, the storms have also had a devastating impact on many communities.

Two people have died so far.

The department said it would continue to monitor the situation as more rainfall has been forecast for the week.