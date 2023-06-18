WC Storms: Residents urged to comply with rescue teams' guidance after 2 die

The Western Cape Disaster Management Department said a 64-year-old man was found dead at his home after it was overrun by floods.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Department called on residents to comply with the guidance of rescue teams after two people died from weather-related incidents.

It reports that the deceased refused to be relocated with twenty other people to a place of safety.



This comes after another person was reported to have drowned while attempting to cross a flooded river in the Overberg region.

The provincial head of disaster management Colin Deiner said some areas were still inaccessible due to ongoing stormy weather.

"We appeal to the public to not cross any dams, any rivers or any roads that have water flowing in them, at this stage that is a critical issue that we have to deal with."

Deiner added that a level four weather warning of disruptive rainfall would continue this weekend.