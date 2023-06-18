Police launch manhunt after murder of three people in Mitchells Plain

The incident happened on Friday and police have so far arrested a twenty-six-year-old suspected.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape anti-gang unit is hunting for two suspects after three people were shot and killed in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

The three murdered victims were between the ages of fourteen and 46.

Two other people between the ages of 15 and 18 sustained severe wounds and were rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: "Anti-gang unit members are still searching for two other suspects allegedly linked to the incident that is allegedly linked to warring gangs."