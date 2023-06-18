Numsa abandoned Gautrain wage negotiations, says Bombela Operating Company

Numsa has warned of a looming Gautrain strike following a deadlock in wage negotiations with the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has abandoned Gautrain wage negotiations with the Bombela Operating Company, the company said.

The union claims the company wants to “abolish” housing allowances for its members.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said Numsa walked out amid engagements.

"Wage negotiations between the Bombela Operating Company and Numsa has unfortunately deadlocked and the CCMA has since issued a certificate of non-resolution. The Company and Numsa has agreed upfront to have three wage negotiation sittings, but Numsa abandoned the negotiations after the second sitting," said Nayager.

The company said an agreement exists in principle to increase housing allowances for Gautrain workers.

"Numsa has in principle agreed to a proposed increase for housing allowances and this is contradictory to Numsa’s allegations that the company seeks to abolish the housing allowance," said Nayager.

The other bone of contention in wage talks is the cancelling of cards permitting free train rides for staff.

Nayager stated that this will only affect less than ten employees.

"The Company can confirm that this demand relates to less than 10 employees based at the depot. This demand therefore has no impact on operational employees who conduct their duties at stations and on trains. The Company remains open and willing to engage further with NUMSA to reach an amicable agreement," said Nayager.