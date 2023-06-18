Motshekga says 'it takes a village' to teach SA children to read for meaning

The minister's comments came on the back of results from an international study revealing that four out of every five grade four pupils in the country struggles to read for meaning.

JOHANNESBURG - It takes a village. That’s the message from Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as the country grapples with low literacy levels among children.

The minister hosted a briefing in Pretoria this weekend to discuss various education-related issues, including reading literacy.

READ: Over 80% of 10-year-old SAfricans battle to read: Study

This was on the back of results from an international study revealing that four out of every five grade four pupils in the country struggles to read for meaning.

The department is now using data from the study to design a new capacity-building programme aimed at improving the system.

The minister said parents also had a role to play.



"More than anything for us what is important about PIRLS and reading is that we have to recognise that learning doesn’t start at Grade R, it starts at zero," said Motshekga.

"There are steps the department can do but it’s also what parents can do...whilst as a department we play a very important role in supporting early learning skills and teaching children how to read, the entire ecosystem must be involved."