Another storm approaching WC after 2 die in floods

The province has been hit by stormy weather for several days now, recording at least two deaths in the Overberg region and West Coast.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Department said it was making progress in accessing most communities who have been badly affected by recent floods.

Residents have been advised to dig trenches around their structures to redirect water.

Provincial head of disaster management Colin Deiner said rescue teams and NGOs were on the ground to assist affected communities.

"We are also preparing for a level four weather warning that will make landfall this [Sunday] evening and move into the Cape Winelands and Overberg areas. Our department of infrastructure is currently working on preparing roads and making access for us."