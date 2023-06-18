260 Blankets collected for needy CT families amid stormy weather

The drive came amid Cape Town's poorer communities being hit hard by floods and plummeting winter temperatures.

CAPE TOWN - A fundraiser aimed at collecting blankets for the needy has managed to gather a pile of 260 blankets in total.

The blankets will be handed to the Nine Miles project in the coming days, and will then be distributed to needy communities.

The project, hosted by the Radisson Hotel and V&A Waterfront, is set to become an annual event as the organisers recognise the hardships that poor people have to endure, especially during the winter months.

The event's spokesperson, Leonie Andereya, said the response and support received from Capetonians has been overwhelming:

"It was so amazing to see how many Capetonians braved the cold and came out and supported the event. We can be so proud of everybody who came. We can really be so proud that we create this amazing event today," said Andereya.

She said she hoped that this was only the beginning as she called on more business partners to join in and support the initiative.