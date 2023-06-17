WC floods: 1 Person dies, weather delays efforts to fly in help to cut-off towns

The disaster management department has said that rescue teams have been struggling to access some areas on the West Coast due to bad weather conditions.

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape Disaster Management Department said one person has died in the Overberg area as stormy weather conditions continue in the province.

The victim is reported to have drowned while trying to cross an overflowing river on Friday night.

The department’s chief director Colin Deiner said rescue teams are responding to various incidents of flooding within the province.

He urged residents to be extra cautious, especially those who live in low-lying areas and informal settlements.

"We appeal to the public to not cross any dams, any rivers, or any roads that have water flowing. At this stage that is a critical issue that we have to deal with."

Deiner added that the rescue team has also been struggling to access some areas on the West Coast due to bad weather conditions.

"Citrusdal, which is cut off from the outside, we were trying to move resources into those areas with aircraft. We have not been able to get in yet because of the rain and the low cloud cover."

Provincial teams are trying to move essential supplied to both Citrusdal and Vredendal, where roads have been severely damaged.

Residents have been unable to leave the areas for days.

Disaster management said it has three helicopters that will be filled with supplies donated by Gift of the Givers.

“Our trucks are loaded with fleece blankets, plastic coveralls, bottled water, bread, non-perishable food items and hygiene packs," Gift of the givers' founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

But efforts to fly the choppers remain unsuccessful because of the bad weather.

The aid organisation is exploring the possibility of using boats to get to the two stranded communities.