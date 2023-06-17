Go

UPDATE: Power restored to Pholosong Regional hospital after outage

The facility's management said it experienced a power outage on Friday, leading to low water pressure in the hospital.

FILE: The entrance of Pholosong Regional Hospital. Picture: @pholosongregionalhospital/Facebook.
17 June 2023 17:47

JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored to the Pholosong Regional Hospital on the East Rand after 16 hours without electricity.

It added that Eskom responded swiftly to the matter and had power restored.

"The facility management continues to closely monitor the situation and water tankers have been activated keep supplying Pholosong hospital with water," said acting hospital CEO Nthabiseng Makgana.

