Table Mountain cable car closing for 2-week maintenance

CAPE TOWN - The Table Mountain National Park warned visitors ahead the of a two-week closure of the cable car facility.

It said the closure was due to the routine annual maintenance of the cable car to ensure the safety of visitors.

The Table Mountain National Park said the maintenance would take place from 24 July to 7 August.

It, however, confirmed that hikers and visitors could still use the foot paths to climb up the mountain, but needed to be fit enough to climb down again, as the cable car would not be available.

"A lot of the work that we are going to do is going to improve infrastructure and give the entire attraction a face lift, so we ask for your patience," said spokesperson Wahida Parker.

Parker added that South Africans celebrating their birthdays within the period would still get their cable car free tickets after the planned cable way maintenance.