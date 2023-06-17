Suspect nabbed following murder of three people in Cape Town

Police reports indicate that three suspects entered a house in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain and fired several shots at the victims.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape anti-gang unit has arrested a 26-year-old suspect linked to the shooting of three people in Mitchell's Plain.

The incident happened on Friday and police are still hunting for two other suspects in the matter.

The three murdered victims were between the ages of 14 and 46.

Two other people between the ages of 15 and 18 sustained severe wounds and were rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said investigations were underway.

"Western Cape anti-gang unit is investigating a triple murder and two attempted murders."

The shooting comes on the back of another shooting at Langa Taxi Rank on Friday when two people were shot and killed.

Another unrelated shooting happened earlier this week where three police officers were shot and wounded as they responded to a robbery at a mall in Nyanga township.