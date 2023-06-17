Ramaphosa: African talks first steps to peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

As Ramaphosa called for the de-escalation of fighting in Ukraine at the Mariyinsky Palace in the capital Kyiv on Friday- a contingent of South African journalists meant to cover the historic event - had only just managed to exit a plane from which they were not allowed to disembark on their transit through Warsaw.

WARSAW - President Cyril Ramaphosa said this weekend’s African leader's peace talks are only the beginning of steps they plan to take, to help broker a peace deal between warring Russia and Ukraine.

A hundred Ramaphosa’s security detail members were also on board the South African Airways chartered plane and detained for over 26 hours.

Ramaphosa will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on Saturday to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa said he was undeterred by air strikes in the Ukrainian capital during his visit on Friday.

Accompanied by the Presidents of Zambia, Senegal and Comoros, Ramaphosa said they would continue to work towards peace in the region.

"It is precisely this type of event that we saw today, or witnessed and even experienced, that makes us call for de-escalation."

Today, Ramaphosa will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin saying it is necessary to hear his side too.

"In our discussions with president putin we will be talking about the importance of the un charter. And we are not the first group that is calling for a peaceful settlement that is articulated the issue of respect for the sovereignty of countries."

By late last night, it was still unclear whether Ramaphosa’s security detail, and a dozen journalists invited to cover the peace mission, will make it to St Petersburg, after their travel to Russia was scuppered by their plane being detained in Warsaw.