Powerball results: Friday, 16 June 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 16 June 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 13, 21, 26, 30, 50

PowerBall: 02

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 18, 32, 43

PowerBall: 03

For more details visit the National Lottery website.