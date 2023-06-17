Powerball results: Friday, 16 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 16 June 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 13, 21, 26, 30, 50
PowerBall: 02
PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 18, 32, 43
PowerBall: 03
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 16/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 16, 2023
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 16/06/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 16, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/3R8ftwLuog