Power restored in parts of Tshwane but work continues to repair substation

Currently, only 50 percent of residents supplied by substations in Phumlani have electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored to some parts of the City of Tshwane after many communities were plunged into darkness after a fire at the Koedoespoort Substation.

The City said a transformer exploded at the substation on Friday affecting electricity infrastructure that supplies secondary substations in other regions.

It said some lines were not damaged by the fire allowing its technicians to restore power to some areas.

“I want to assure residents that as the city we are here. Councilors from the affected areas are on site," Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said