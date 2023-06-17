Power outage at Pholosong Hospital, CEO says it has not disrupted operations

Though the Tsakane hospital has not had power since Friday, management said that the facility was using generators to keep operations going.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pholosong Regional Hospital's management in East Rand assured residents that operations were not disrupted as it was experiencing a power outage.

Management said the hospital in Tsakane did not have power since Friday and was using generators.

Water tankers were deployed to the hospital and more diesel was ordered to keep its generators running.

The facility's management said the source of the outage was unclear.

However, Eskom was contacted to help fix the problem.

"The hospital has been operating on generators for more than 16 hours. The water pressure is currently low due to the electricity situation,” said acting hospital CEO Nthabiseng Makgana.

“The facility management continues to closely monitor the situation."