Nasi Spani: Many jobs are full time, others are part-time vacancies, says Lesufi

The project kicked off on Friday with at least 32 pop up sites set up across the province to help applicants.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the jobs advertised through the Nasi Spani campaign are meant to help deal with load shedding, crime, and the state of the economy post-COVID 19.

While others spent their Youth Day at soccer tournaments and marches, hundreds of job seekers stood in line at the different pop-up sites to receive help with their job applications.

Eight thousand job posts have been advertised with over 50 thousand applications received to date.

Lesufi said while many of these are full time jobs, others are part-time vacancies.

"Our cleaning jobs include [those in] CBD's, townships, informal settlements and hostels. It's not a permanent arrangement, we really feel that local municipalities should come on board later and take over that role because it is their role, we are just giving them support. Others are permanent and others are time bound," said Lesufi.