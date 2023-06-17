Makhubele: Youth Day should highlight importance of improving education system

On Friday, the Johannesburg Speaker of Council said the legacy of pupils who lost their lives for an enhanced and inclusive education system in the 1976 Soweto Uprising could be honoured through education.

She was speaking at the city's Youth Day commemorations at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto on Friday.

Makhubele said the youth of 1976 risked their lives in efforts to have an enhanced and inclusive education system.

She said the legacies of the pupils who lost their lives during the Soweto Uprising could be honoured through education.

“It is important that we take education very seriously. The quality of education will assist us in getting the future that we want. The City of Johannesburg offers many opportunities, and we want to accelerate those opportunities.”