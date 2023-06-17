Go

Load shedding suspended due to improved generation capacity

Eskom says the utility has had consistent generation capacity since the return of some generating units to service.

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been suspended until four o'clock on Saturday afternoon due to improved generation capacity.

Eskom says the utility has had consistent generation capacity since the return of some generating units to service.

Load shedding stage 3 will then kick in until midnight.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this would be repeated daily until further notice.

