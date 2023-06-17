Load shedding suspended due to improved generation capacity

Eskom says the utility has had consistent generation capacity since the return of some generating units to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been suspended until four o'clock on Saturday afternoon due to improved generation capacity.

Load shedding stage 3 will then kick in until midnight.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this would be repeated daily until further notice.