JHB leaders must work towards getting clean audit for next financial year: Outa

The City of Johannesburg's report by the auditor general for the 2021/2022 financial year highlighted the mismanagements of funds in the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) urged political leaders in Johannesburg to work towards acquiring clean audits for the next financial year.

Earlier in June, the auditor general released a report highlighting mismanagement of funds in the city during the 2021/22 financial period.

The past two years were tough for the city, as it continued to battle a financial crisis.

“Outa believes that the City of Johannesburg’s budget is very ambitious, and it requires high levels of accountability and transparency. Words are not actions. So, we want to see the promise of good governance backed by score cards, accountability, lifestyle audits and transparency,” Outa's spokesperson on local government, Julius Kleynhans, said.

“We want to see top management scorecards in a public domain. It needs to be tracked. We want to see that all what’s budgeted for, those services are delivered on time and within budget. If not, those individuals need to be held to account.”