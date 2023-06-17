Govt concerned with slow pace of economic growth, youth most affected: Mashatile

The deputy president on Friday said building sustainable economic growth in South Africa would create a secure future for the country’s youth.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said government was concerned about the slow pace of economic growth, saying young people were the most affected.

Mashatile delivered the keynote address at the commemoration of Youth Day on Friday

He delivered the message virtually at the event, which was held at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung in the Free State.

Mashatile said a collaborative effort was needed in order for the nation to respond to the unemployment crisis that the youth was facing.

The deputy president said government was doing all it could to accelerate economic growth.

He said government was continuing to prioritise the country's youth, and was joining forces with the private sector to address joblessness among young people.

"As we work with the private sector towards an inclusive economy that employs young people, we recognise that the path to an inclusive economy has not been simple."

Mashatile said it was incumbent upon all sectors of society to empower the youth with the necessary skills to enter the job market.

He said for South Africa to prosper, it needed skilled youth, as they formed the majority of the country's population.