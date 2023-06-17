GoTG urge South Africans to donate to assist 'suffering' floods victims

Severe weather conditions throughout the week were wreaking havoc across the province, with reports of heavy flooding, uprooted trees, damaged roads, and rockfalls, leaving many destitute residents pleading for help.

CAPE TOWN - With more heavy rains expected across the Western Cape on Saturday, South Africans were urged to reach deep into their pockets to assist those who were affected by the severe weather conditions during the week.

Damaging winds and torrential downpours wreaked havoc in communities over the week, with reports of heavy flooding, uprooted trees, damaged roads, and rockfalls.

Gift of the Givers teams were currently assisting flood victims in at least twelve areas across the province, including Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Atlantis, and Strand.

The humanitarian aid organisation said it would now expand its deployment to Breede Valley, Theewaterskloof, and Saldanha Bay.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they were inundated with desperate calls from municipalities, disaster management, and communities that were pleading for help.

He added that over 10,000 people in informal settlements along the N1, N2, and N7 were affected.

"Their homes were destroyed, their possessions were damaged, and their food was washed away. In a country where hunger has almost become endemic, the last thing people want to lose is their food."

Sooliman said people would need blankets, disposable nappies, hot meals, food parcels, and school stationery.

"Details of how to respond are available on our social media pages. Even cash donations will be welcomed. We thank all those corporate companies that have already responded very timeously and speedily to help us make a difference for the people suffering in the informal settlements in the Western Cape."

Those wanting to assist fellow citizens are welcome to deposit into Gift of the Givers’s bank account: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref SA disaster.

Those assisting can send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org to receive a Section 18A tax certificate.