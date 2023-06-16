Zulu: Youth on social grants should focus on building their futures

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has also encouraged young people to look at different career prospects.

MANGAUNG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged youths who are grant beneficiaries to look beyond their circumstances and focus on building their futures.

Zulu was speaking on the sidelines of the official Youth Day event in Mangaung where Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to address the event on the 47th anniversary of the Soweto uprisings.

Zulu has encouraged young people to look at different career prospects.

She said that government had put programmes in place to assist with youth unemployment.

"I am encouraging them that, it's not everybody that is gonna go to university, some are going to go to technikons. Some are going to start their own businesses. We brought them here to expose them to their future and they are going to be going around the stands to see life beyond where they live."