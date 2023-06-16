Youth Day: ‘It’s in shambles’ Mangaung residents unhappy with state of metro

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to lead a Youth Day event including officials and the Mangaung mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Paul Mashatile will on Friday morning lead the Youth Day commemoration in Mangaung.

The 47th anniversary of the Soweto uprisings, will be held at the Dr Petrus Molemela stadium, in the troubled municipality.

Mashatile is expected to be joined by various officials from different spheres of government, including the Mangaung mayor.

While the city prepares to host the annual event, some residents have however raised concerns about the dilapidated state of the municipality.

Eyewitness News reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe spoke to some who said there was no point in hosting the Youth Day event, while its residents are not receiving basic services.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Petrus Molemela stadium on Friday morning.

A massive white marque has already been erected inside the stadium.

The picture outside the stadium is different though, the effects of a lack of service delivery is clearly visible in all parts of the municipality.

These residents believe more energy should be put into delivery of basic services than on hosting lavish events.

“Even the youth- I don’t even know what they are celebrating- where the municipality state is, I mean it’s in shambles.”

“We are sitting with a lot of political issues, political parties’ faction fights.”

This Mangaung resident has blamed political parties for the problems facing the metro. pic.twitter.com/mG9zZPZ2zu ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023

Friday's commemorations are expected to get underway at 10 o'clock, with deputy president Paul Mashatile delivering the keynote address at around midday.