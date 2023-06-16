Winde says his US trip important to ensure WC & SA remain part of Agoa forum

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's trip comes as the South African government's political support of Russia has left Pretoria on frosty terms with the US.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that his trip to Washington DC in the United State of America was to ensure the province and the country remained part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum.

Winde's trip comes as the South African government's political support of Russia has left Pretoria on frosty terms with the US.

It comes just weeks after Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel indicated that they will push for South Africa to remain in the AGOA. Which gives US duty-free access to the US market.

Winde said that the trip was important in ensuring that the South African economy grows.

"The US is a huge part of our economy, if we have a look post-pandemic, it was the quickest return to jobs, investments, tourism from any component of the world that we trade with. Our products are popular here in the US and we have to make sure that we grow it even further than we have it at the moment," said Winde.