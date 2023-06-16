Weapons permits for Ramaphosa's security detail were secured in time - Magwenya

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has denounced reports from Polish national security that officers on board the flight did not have permission to carry their weapons on Polish soil.

WARSAW - Confusion is rife regarding the next move for over 100 security personnel and 11 journalists who have been stuck on board an SAA plane in Warsaw for more than a day now.



On Friday afternoon, as the plane was preparing for take-off to the southern city of Rzeszow, passengers were informed that they would now be allowed to disembark.

The security detail is meant to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa during a peace mission to Ukraine on Friday.



After exactly 24 hours of being stranded on the runway at the Warsaw Chopin Airport, the SAA Airbus a340-300 was finally given permission to leave the airport where the plane had been parked in the cargo area since its arrival on Thursday.

As the flight was preparing for take-off, the pilot announced that the more than 100 passengers onboard would be allowed to disembark in Warsaw.

This after a fierce diplomatic standoff overnight regarding weapons on board the aircraft.

Magwenya said that permits for the weapons were secured in time.

No one on board the flight was fed on Friday and passengers were eagerly waiting to be transported to the terminal building.

It remains unclear whether the security forces will be able to travel on to Russia later on Friday.

'No compromise on President Ramaphosa's safety' - Govt on plane stuck in Poland with his security