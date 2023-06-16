'We simply can't afford to relocate': IFP on Malema's Parly relocation bill

The National Assembly debated the bill on Thursday, with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Freedom Front Plus giving the idea a thumbs down.

JOHANNESBURG - Most parties in the National Assembly have rejected a private members' bill by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to relocate the seat of Parliament to Pretoria.

The parties say that Malema's bill comes at a bad time economically and also during Parliament's rebuilding following the devastating fire last year.

Malema said that relocating Parliament was the only logical solution as this would save billions and make Parliament more accessible to the majority.

"They cannot access this place, they can't afford travelling to Cape Town to participate in any of the assembly committee meetings. East London is more than 1,000km from Cape Town and Gqeberha is more than 700km from Cape Town," said Malema.

IFP MP Narend Singh said that Parliament was compelled to rebuild after the fire and that relocation would be costly.

"In consideration that we are compelled to rebuild the current building, the facts make it irrevocably clear that we simply cannot afford to relocate at this time," said Singh.

While ANC MP Hope Papo said that the ANC would expand its reason why it rejected the move when the bill was sent back to the committee.