'The ANC has betrayed the youth of 1976' - DA's Steenhuisen

The opposition party has accused the ANC of gatekeeping economic opportunities, adding that the governing only reserves jobs for the ANC elite and their friends in high places.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again hit out at the African National Congress (ANC) for what it called a complete disregard for skills and merit as the country's youth unemployment remained among the highest in the world.

The opposition party has accused the ANC of gatekeeping economic opportunities, adding that the governing party only reserved jobs for the ANC elite and their friends in high places.

The DA said there was very little to celebrate this Youth Day.

In the first quarter labour force survey, the number of unemployed youth rose by almost a quarter of a million.

This means almost 5 million young people aren't earning a living.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the country's unemployment stats painted a worrying picture.

"Over a third of our youth people who have university degrees - and genuine university degrees, not ones bought from Fort Hare - cannot find work."

Steenhuisen said this was an indictment on the ANC-led government.

"The ANC has betrayed the youth of 1976, just like they're betrayed the generation of 2023."

The DA believes the unemployment crisis will persist if the ANC doesn't re-look its cadre deployment policy.