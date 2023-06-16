Ramaphosa sent team to resolve standoff with Polish authorities - Presidency

Ramaphosa's security personnel have been prohibited from disembarking an SAA chartered flight that is transporting the president's security detail’s weapons ahead of his visit to Ukraine for peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed a team to meet with Polish authorities, his security personnel and a group of South African journalists stuck at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland.

They have been prohibited from disembarking a SAA chartered flight which is transporting the president's security detail’s weapons ahead of his visit to Ukraine for peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Polish authorities have told Ramaphosa's security team that they need the original documentation for the weapons on board.

But presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has refuted these claims.

"It's a bit difficult to understand what informed the actions that were taken by the Polish authorities. We have a team on the ground consisting of embassy staff and the ambassador engaging with the counterparts and trying to find a speedy resolution to the impasse."

