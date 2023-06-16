Police probing double murder after 2 men killed at Langa taxi rank

Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi said that they were yet to catch the culprits.

CAPE TOWN - Langa police say they're investigating a double murder after two men were shot and killed at a local taxi rank.

Shots were fired in the township's Zone 16 on Friday.

The motive is unclear.

"Langa police responded to a complaint. Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the bodies of two males inside a white double cab Toyota Hilux who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," Swartbooi added.