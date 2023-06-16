Over 10,000 people in informal settlements affected by WC rains, says GoTG

Gift of the Givers was one of the humanitarian aid organisations that have since Wednesday been deploying teams to assist affected residents especially in informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers teams are currently assisting flood victims in at least 12 areas across the Western Cape.

These include Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Atlantis and Strand.

Damaging winds and torrential downpours have wrought havoc in communities this week, with reports of severe flooding, uprooted trees and damaged roads and rockfalls.

There's no rain on the cards at least for Friday, but rain is expected to lash the province on Saturday again.

The humanitarian aid organisation said it would be expanding its deployment to the Breede Valley, Theewaterskloof and Saldanha Bay areas.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman: "Over 10,000 people in informal settlements along the N1, N2 and N7 were affected. Municipalities, disaster management, community leaders and communities called us in desperation. Their homes were destroyed, possessions damaged, and their food was washed away. In a country where hunger has almost become endemic, the last thing people want to lose is their food."

Sooliman has called on the public to help make a difference in the lives of those affected.

"The community is most welcome to participate in this effort as the amount of displaced people is running into thousands. They are in halls, they are in family homes, they are hungry, they are cold, they need blankets, disposable nappies, hot meals, food parcels and school stationery to follow at a later stage."

📌Read: Gift of the Givers expands Western Cape Flood intervention.



You can donate to Gift of the Givers at Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg. Account number: 052137228, Branch Code: 057525, reference: SA disaster.

Those wanting to assist fellow citizens are welcome to deposit into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref SA disaster.

Please send deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org to receive a Section 18A tax certificate.