N1 in Midrand to be partially closed for power line installations – Sanral

Motorists are urged to plan ahead to accommodate the closure in the area due to the power line installations during the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) said there would be partial closures of the N1 in Midrand this weekend as power line installations in the area were set to take place.

The agency said the partial closures would be between the M36 Kosmosdal-Samrand interchange and R101 Rooihuiskraal interchange.

These partial closures will be taking place at various times this weekend.

Motorists are urged to plan their trips accordingly to accommodate possible delays on the N1 this weekend as Eskom installs new power lines and a conductor that supplies electricity to Midrand.

On Saturday, the partial closures will take place from the morning until 6PM in the evening.

On Sunday, this will only take place between 6AM in the morning and midday.

Sanral said lanes would be closed in stages for a short period of around 30 minutes, however, complete closure will be required when cables were dragged across the road.

Traffic officers will be deployed to monitor traffic flows during the disruptions.