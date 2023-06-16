KZN police say suspect killed in shoot-out linked to Mariannhill mass shooting

One of Durban’s most wanted criminals was killed in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.

Police said that one of the suspects killed in the shoot-out on Thursday evening was linked to the Mariannhill mass shooting.

This was revealed by police after the man was killed alongside four other suspects.

Four months ago, an unknown number of suspects stormed into two separate vehicle workshops in the area, killing five people.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police received a tip off about one of the most wanted suspects in the area and when they acted on it, they were shot at. Police returned fire killing all five suspects. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/nsYAirNs8s ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023

Five people have been shot and killed by police in the Mariannhill area, west of Durban this afternoon. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/tsVXUN01KT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023

The police’s Robert Netshiunda: "He is also linked to the five murders in Mariannhill in February this year, where five people were killed in two separate incidents at a scrapyard."

Netshiunda said that police were given a tip-off about the location of one of the suspects.

He said that as police approached the group, shots were fired and that’s when police officers returned fire.