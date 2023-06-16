Go

KZN police say suspect killed in shoot-out linked to Mariannhill mass shooting

One of Durban’s most wanted criminals was killed in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.

Five people have been shot and killed by police in the Mariannhill area, west of Durban on 15 June 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
16 June 2023 12:55

DURBAN - One of Durban’s most wanted criminals was killed in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.

Police said that one of the suspects killed in the shoot-out on Thursday evening was linked to the Mariannhill mass shooting.

This was revealed by police after the man was killed alongside four other suspects.

Four months ago, an unknown number of suspects stormed into two separate vehicle workshops in the area, killing five people.

The police’s Robert Netshiunda: "He is also linked to the five murders in Mariannhill in February this year, where five people were killed in two separate incidents at a scrapyard."

Netshiunda said that police were given a tip-off about the location of one of the suspects.

He said that as police approached the group, shots were fired and that’s when police officers returned fire.

